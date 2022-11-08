Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAR. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of SAR traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 64,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,680. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $608,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 118.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $393,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

