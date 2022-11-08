Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

SLB opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

