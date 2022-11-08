Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $43.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.