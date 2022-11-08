Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,714 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 15.0% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $58,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 55,699 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,563,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 79,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,362. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.