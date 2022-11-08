Scott D. Kleinman Sells 9,749 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

HBAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. 14,126,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,325,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,919,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214,626 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

