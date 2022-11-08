ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) Raises Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.10) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SCS stock opened at GBX 152.67 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.20. The stock has a market cap of £54.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.34. ScS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 278 ($3.20).

In other news, insider Chris Muir sold 39,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.60), for a total transaction of £55,017.59 ($63,347.83).

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

