Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 15.6 %

SRTS opened at $7.33 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensus Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $412,075.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sensus Healthcare news, General Counsel Michael Sardano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,519 shares in the company, valued at $699,703.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $412,075.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 15.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

