Seven Post Investment Office LP Makes New $326,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.4 %

BABA stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.76. 598,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,810,816. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $182.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.