Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shake Shack Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $91.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 122.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

