Shentu Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.64 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Shentu has a total market cap of $70.30 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00004355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Shentu Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,120,637 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

