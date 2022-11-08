Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Oxford Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 1,992 ($22.94) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,932.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,066.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,600 ($18.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($32.58). The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,018.18.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.