Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Oxford Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %
Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 1,992 ($22.94) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,932.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,066.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,600 ($18.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($32.58). The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,018.18.
About Oxford Instruments
Featured Stories
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.