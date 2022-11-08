SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SI-BONE stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $568.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 8.90.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $60,082.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,967.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $60,082.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,967.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $29,548.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,230.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,916 shares of company stock valued at $468,710. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 85.0% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 921,670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 118.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 601,263 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 395,658 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 225.6% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 404,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 280,270 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 220,423 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

