SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of SGMA opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.04. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

