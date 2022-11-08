SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
Shares of SGMA opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.04. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
