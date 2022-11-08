Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Sleep Country Canada stock traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.66 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.67. The firm has a market cap of C$764.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$251.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.2200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

