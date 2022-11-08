SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance
Shares of SNCAF stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $28.28.
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.