Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given New €33.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($42.30) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($34.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $8.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

