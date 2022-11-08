Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Increased to €37.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €34.00 ($34.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SCGLY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($42.30) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.91.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

