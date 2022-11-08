Sourceless Price Up 2.2% This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $178.11 million and approximately $122.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,539.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008454 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00043822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00041970 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004531 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00234858 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00700216 USD and is down -12.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $15.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

