Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $176.37 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded up 20% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $176.37 million and approximately $122.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,305.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008656 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00041974 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 81.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00235711 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00700216 USD and is down -12.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $15.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

