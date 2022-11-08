SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 440,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,443,867 shares.The stock last traded at $159.36 and had previously closed at $155.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.89.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.