Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,937,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,145,000 after buying an additional 3,247,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

