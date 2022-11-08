Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.32-$2.36 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.6 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $54,912,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

