Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 1,324 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after buying an additional 589,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after buying an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $24,993,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.6 %

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. 16,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

