Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 302,083 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 302,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,048,000. SentinelOne comprises about 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of SentinelOne as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on S. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

NYSE S traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. 91,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,649. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.