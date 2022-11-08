Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 20,418 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLRGet Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Fluor worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fluor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fluor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. 64,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,300. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34.

Fluor (NYSE:FLRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Fluor’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fluor from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

