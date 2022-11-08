Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 215 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.67.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $491.59. The company had a trading volume of 22,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,774. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $328.20 and a 52 week high of $491.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

