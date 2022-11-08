Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 100,148 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.83. 60,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.96 and a 200 day moving average of $216.74.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

