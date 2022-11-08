Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,874 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 393,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,923,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,069. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of PATH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 193,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,929. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.46.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.26.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

