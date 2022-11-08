Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Huntsman worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 349.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 956.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 979,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 887,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. 66,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

