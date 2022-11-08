Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises approximately 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,777.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,777.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.88. 42,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,103. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.08. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.89.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.