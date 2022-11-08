Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 17,166 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,341 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,166 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5,557.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE RF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 128,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,138,486. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Compass Point lowered their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

