Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

