Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up approximately 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 254,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,301,664. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 1.87. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,460,362 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

