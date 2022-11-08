Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 832 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.37. The stock had a trading volume of 57,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,863. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

