Status (SNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.98 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Status has a market cap of $94.36 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02857299 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,716,932.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

