Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

Shares of STRL stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $33.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on STRL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $601,329.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,607 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

