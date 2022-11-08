Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $74.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

In related news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $77,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $338,147.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $77,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,454 shares of company stock worth $633,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,107,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 59,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

