StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
AAME stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.29.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 1.49%.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
