StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

AAME stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.29.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 1.49%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

About Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

