StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $35.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,266.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.