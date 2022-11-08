StockNews.com Lowers OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to Sell

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 60,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,819. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $139.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OFS Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in OFS Capital by 59.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

