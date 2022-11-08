StockNews.com Lowers OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to Sell

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 60,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,819. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $139.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
