StockNews.com Upgrades Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEBO. Piper Sandler lowered Peoples Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,613 shares of company stock worth $111,277. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $96,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

