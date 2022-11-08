STP (STPT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $63.30 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $63.30 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18,541.92 or 1.00062517 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008716 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00042728 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00023411 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00236948 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03962444 USD and is down -7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $6,417,975.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

