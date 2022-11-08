Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($97.00) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($119.00) target price on shares of Stratec in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($96.00) target price on shares of Stratec in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Stratec Stock Performance

Shares of Stratec stock opened at €81.40 ($81.40) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29. Stratec has a 12 month low of €72.70 ($72.70) and a 12 month high of €146.40 ($146.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

