Streamr (DATA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.97 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $21.81 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

