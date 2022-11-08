Strong Tops 1-Day Volume of $160,251.00 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for $6.08 or 0.00033253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $840,973.37 and $160,251.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00569408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.78 or 0.29659562 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.