Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

