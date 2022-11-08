Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.15-$9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4 %

SYK stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.52. 40,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,074. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.48.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

