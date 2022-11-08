Suku (SUKU) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Suku (SUKU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Suku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. Suku has a market cap of $11.26 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Suku has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Suku Token Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

