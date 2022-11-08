Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMMCF. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Up 26.7 %

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

