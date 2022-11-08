Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

RUN stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $31,187.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,327 shares of company stock valued at $8,832,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sunrun by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

